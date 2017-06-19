Save time, buy online: Illinois State Fair gate & parking now available for purchase online

Save time, buy online: Illinois State...

SPRINGFIELD, IL The Illinois State Fair continues its trek into the digital age! In 2016, the Illinois State Fair unveiled a new mobile app that allows fairgoers to customize their visit to the state fairgrounds. This year, the Illinois State Fair is offering an online payment option for gate admission, parking passes and mega passes with more features to be added as we approach the August fair.

