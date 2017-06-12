Robbery suspect apprehended by Springfield Police

Springfield police have arrested a man they say attempted to rob a Circle K service station this morning on the far south side of the city According to reports at around 12:31 a.m., officers responded to the Circle K located at 1201 Toronto Road for a report of an attempted robbery to the business. Upon arrival officers were told that a white male, later identified as Matthew A. Paoli ,46, entered the business, approached the clerk and demanded money.

