Rauner criticized for "campaign" trip to Iowa during special session
While Democrats Work to End His Crisis, Rauner Attends Out-Of State Photo-Op Rauner to campaign in Iowa instead of meeting with legislative leaders in Springfield Springfield, IL - On Monday, June 26th, Governor Bruce Rauner is attending a political photo-op in Bettendorf, IA at the ground-breaking ceremony for the Interstate 74 bridge over the Mississippi River. This project is expected to cost taxpayers up to one billion dollars.
