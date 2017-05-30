Prosecutors want judge to deny Schock...

Prosecutors want judge to deny Schock dismissal requests

Prosecutors are asking a judge to deny requests from former Illinois U.S. Rep. Aaron Schock to throw out his corruption case. Prosecutors say Schock's reasons for dismissing the charges against him are "meritless."

