Prosecutors want judge to deny Schock dismissal requests
Prosecutors are asking a judge to deny requests from former Illinois U.S. Rep. Aaron Schock to throw out his corruption case. Prosecutors say Schock's reasons for dismissing the charges against him are "meritless."
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Progress.
Comments
Add your comments below
Springfield Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|anyone needing yard work done??
|May 12
|lomelinolawns
|1
|Child Abduction! Parental Alienation Child Abuse
|Apr '17
|Fathers4Justice
|1
|sucks
|Apr '17
|narc555
|1
|Straight/Curious, Gay Guy Hook Ups in Springfield
|Apr '17
|Kickstand 8
|3
|ICC and the Grain Belt Express
|Apr '17
|Joyce
|2
|Lanphier's new football coach
|Mar '17
|LION
|2
|Krystle Inskip
|Feb '17
|Monty
|1
Find what you want!
Search Springfield Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC