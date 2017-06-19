Police make an arrested in Monday nig...

Police make an arrested in Monday night shooting

A man has been arrested by members of the U.S. Marshals Violent Fugitive Task Force for the shooting of a 21-year old man on Monday night. 22-year old Jessie D. Watson of Springfield was arrested for aggravated battery with a firearm and aggravated unlawful use of a weapon.

