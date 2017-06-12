Police: 2 wanted for pepper spraying ...

Police: 2 wanted for pepper spraying 2 adults, 1 infant

The Springfield Police Department is seeking the public's help in identifying two people wanted for shoplifting and the battery of three people, including a five-month-old infant. Springfield police say the incident happened at White Oaks Mall on May 25, during which two people were involved in an alleged shoplifting.

