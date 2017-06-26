Ontario ag minister visits Springfield

Ontario ag minister visits Springfield

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: WTAX-AM Springfield

"The benefits from NAFTA over the last 30 years have generated both wealth and jobs on both sides of the border," Jeff Leal, minister of agriculture, food, and rural affairs for the province of Ontario, tells WTAX News following a visit to Springfield. "We are here in common cause to see there are no radical changes to NAFTA."

Start the conversation, or Read more at WTAX-AM Springfield.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Springfield Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Illinois - A Failed State Sun Old Confederate 1
Where did the vegetable fruit produce lady go? Jun 16 Hungry1 1
anyone needing yard work done?? May '17 lomelinolawns 1
Child Abduction! Parental Alienation Child Abuse Apr '17 Fathers4Justice 1
sucks Apr '17 narc555 1
Straight/Curious, Gay Guy Hook Ups in Springfield Apr '17 Kickstand 8 3
ICC and the Grain Belt Express Apr '17 Joyce 2
See all Springfield Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Springfield Forum Now

Springfield Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Springfield Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Supreme Court
  4. U.S. Open
  5. China
  1. Syria
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. Iran
  4. Mexico
  5. Pakistan
 

Springfield, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,155 • Total comments across all topics: 282,061,711

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC