Ontario ag minister visits Springfield
"The benefits from NAFTA over the last 30 years have generated both wealth and jobs on both sides of the border," Jeff Leal, minister of agriculture, food, and rural affairs for the province of Ontario, tells WTAX News following a visit to Springfield. "We are here in common cause to see there are no radical changes to NAFTA."
