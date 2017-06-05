Online shopping hits Springfield tax ...

Online shopping hits Springfield tax revenues hard.

Springfield revenues stand to fall off this year, with the recently concluded fiscal year projected to show a ten percent drop in income tax revenue. Budget director Bill McCarty made a presentation Tuesday "Illinois has lagged not only the national economy, but the Midwest even more so," McCarty said, noting the state's almost $1 billion behind on revenue.

