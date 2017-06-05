New Park Or Revitalized Port?: The De...

New Park Or Revitalized Port?: The Debate Over Lake Calumet

Next Story Prev Story
47 min ago Read more: WBEZ-FM Chicago

Clayton Harris III, the executive director of the Illinois International Port District, wants to expand an industrial site near Lake Calumet, a move that could create jobs. But some community groups want a long-promised public park.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WBEZ-FM Chicago.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Springfield Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
anyone needing yard work done?? May 12 lomelinolawns 1
Child Abduction! Parental Alienation Child Abuse Apr '17 Fathers4Justice 1
sucks Apr '17 narc555 1
Straight/Curious, Gay Guy Hook Ups in Springfield Apr '17 Kickstand 8 3
ICC and the Grain Belt Express Apr '17 Joyce 2
Lanphier's new football coach Mar '17 LION 2
Krystle Inskip Feb '17 Monty 1
See all Springfield Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Springfield Forum Now

Springfield Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Springfield Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Iran
  5. Microsoft
  1. Health Care
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. U.S. Open
  5. North Korea
 

Springfield, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,040 • Total comments across all topics: 281,580,115

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC