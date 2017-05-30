Mayor and community leaders speak out...

Mayor and community leaders speak out against gun violence

14 hrs ago Read more: WYMG-FM Springfield

Local businesses and a union have committed $35,000 to fund summer jobs and other programs for youth in an effort to address a spike in violence in Springfield this year, including three shooting deaths in the last two weeks. Mayor Jim Langfelder announced the initiative Friday at a news conference with at least three-dozen local elected officials and representatives from community and faith groups, as well as educators and businesses.

