Mayor and community leaders speak out against gun violence
Local businesses and a union have committed $35,000 to fund summer jobs and other programs for youth in an effort to address a spike in violence in Springfield this year, including three shooting deaths in the last two weeks. Mayor Jim Langfelder announced the initiative Friday at a news conference with at least three-dozen local elected officials and representatives from community and faith groups, as well as educators and businesses.
