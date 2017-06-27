Man in recovery after Springfield shooting
Officers say it happened after 8 p.m. Monday night in the 3000 block of Taylor Ave. The injured person was a 29-year-old man. He went to HSHS St. John's Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
