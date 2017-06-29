Man faces weapons charge after arrest
Springfield officers say they searched through a house Wednesday in the 1700 block of South Grand Ave. East and found three different guns. The weapons include a .380 caliber pistol, 357 Magnum pistol and a 9 mm pistol.
