Man arrested in connection with shooting death of Sheena Malone

Springfield police have arrested a person they believe was responsible for the shooting death of a pregnant woman last month. 23 year old Derrick D. Hayes was captured by city detectives and federal marshals at around 10:30am Thursday in the 2800 block of South Grand Ave. West.

