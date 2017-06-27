Lottery may suspend games over no budget

Lottery may suspend games over no budget

14 hrs ago Read more: Daily Journal/Sunday Journal

Powerball lottery tickets have been sold in Illinois since 2010, but sales reportedly will be discontinued the state does not end its budget stalemate. If Illinois legislators don't approve a budget this week, lottery players in the state won't get jackpots more than $25,000.

