Lincoln Presidential Library offers tour of sites from the Lincolns' courtship and marriage
The Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library and Museum is offering special tours this summer that let visitors explore historic Springfield and learn about the unlikely romance between Abraham Lincoln and Mary Todd.
