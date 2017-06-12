Legislation would force continuous work until budget
State Sen. Sam McCann, R-Plainview, has filed bipartisan legislation to keep lawmakers and the governor at the Illinois Capitol until a balanced budget is passed, without additional costs to the taxpayers. 'This is beyond shameful that Illinois has gone three years without a budget, hurting countless families, schools, and businesses throughout the state,' McCann said.
