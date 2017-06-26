Illinois in danger of entering financ...

Illinois in danger of entering financial 'death spiral'

Illinois' budget crisis has become so dire that the state is in danger of entering a financial "death spiral," as a prominent ratings agency threatens to downgrade the state's credit score to "junk" status. Doing so would increase the cost of borrowing, worsening the deficit and making it even harder for taxpayers to dig out of the hole.

