Illinois House Democrats propose 4-year property tax freeze

House Speaker Michael Madigan, center, D-Chicago, enters the blue room in the basement of the Capitol in Springfield, Ill., to answer questions following a meeting with the four legislative leaders Tuesday, June 27, 2017. Madigan said Monday that Democrats are finalizing a proposed state spending plan that could be ready for Republican scrutiny as early as Tuesday, with just four days before Illinois begins a third year in a row without a budget.

