Illinois governor calls special session to force budget deal

Thursday Jun 15

In this Jan. 25, 2017 file photo, Illinois Gov. Bruce Rauner speaks in the Illinois House chamber in Springfield, Ill. Gov. Rauner has called state legislators back to the state Capitol for a 10-day special session starting next week to hammer out a budget deal and end an unprecedented impasse that could soon enter a third year.

