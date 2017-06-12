Illinois fair facilities to be ready without major upgrades
Illinois officials say the fairgrounds in Springfield and DuQuoin will be ready for summer state fairs, but that major updates await private fundraising and a state spending plan. The Illinois Department of Agriculture says extra funds are available for the department to use in an emergency, like the disruptions caused by flash flooding during the 2016 Illinois State Fair in Springfield.
Springfield Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|anyone needing yard work done??
|May '17
|lomelinolawns
|1
|Child Abduction! Parental Alienation Child Abuse
|Apr '17
|Fathers4Justice
|1
|sucks
|Apr '17
|narc555
|1
|Straight/Curious, Gay Guy Hook Ups in Springfield
|Apr '17
|Kickstand 8
|3
|ICC and the Grain Belt Express
|Apr '17
|Joyce
|2
|Lanphier's new football coach
|Mar '17
|LION
|2
|Krystle Inskip
|Feb '17
|Monty
|1
