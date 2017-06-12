Illinois fair facilities to be ready ...

Illinois fair facilities to be ready without major upgrades

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Read more: WTAX-AM Springfield

Illinois officials say the fairgrounds in Springfield and DuQuoin will be ready for summer state fairs, but that major updates await private fundraising and a state spending plan. The Illinois Department of Agriculture says extra funds are available for the department to use in an emergency, like the disruptions caused by flash flooding during the 2016 Illinois State Fair in Springfield.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WTAX-AM Springfield.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Springfield Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
anyone needing yard work done?? May '17 lomelinolawns 1
Child Abduction! Parental Alienation Child Abuse Apr '17 Fathers4Justice 1
sucks Apr '17 narc555 1
Straight/Curious, Gay Guy Hook Ups in Springfield Apr '17 Kickstand 8 3
ICC and the Grain Belt Express Apr '17 Joyce 2
Lanphier's new football coach Mar '17 LION 2
Krystle Inskip Feb '17 Monty 1
See all Springfield Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Springfield Forum Now

Springfield Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Springfield Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Libya
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. China
  5. Iran
  1. Syria
  2. Mexico
  3. Pakistan
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Hillary Clinton
 

Springfield, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,233 • Total comments across all topics: 281,781,728

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC