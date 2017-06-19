Illinois Conservation Foundation announces 2017 Conservation Achievement Scholarship winners
SPRINGFIELD The Illinois Conservation Foundation today announced the selections of Patricia Calderon of Chicago and Jacob Handel of Sycamore as recipients of the 2017 Conservation Achievement Scholarships. Both high school seniors will receive $2,000 to apply to specified expenses at the two- or four-year college or university of their choice.
