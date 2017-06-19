Illinois Conservation Foundation anno...

Illinois Conservation Foundation announces 2017 Conservation Achievement Scholarship winners

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Read more: RiverBender.com

SPRINGFIELD The Illinois Conservation Foundation today announced the selections of Patricia Calderon of Chicago and Jacob Handel of Sycamore as recipients of the 2017 Conservation Achievement Scholarships. Both high school seniors will receive $2,000 to apply to specified expenses at the two- or four-year college or university of their choice.

Start the conversation, or Read more at RiverBender.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Springfield Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Where did the vegetable fruit produce lady go? Jun 16 Hungry1 1
anyone needing yard work done?? May '17 lomelinolawns 1
Child Abduction! Parental Alienation Child Abuse Apr '17 Fathers4Justice 1
sucks Apr '17 narc555 1
Straight/Curious, Gay Guy Hook Ups in Springfield Apr '17 Kickstand 8 3
ICC and the Grain Belt Express Apr '17 Joyce 2
Lanphier's new football coach Mar '17 LION 2
See all Springfield Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Springfield Forum Now

Springfield Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Springfield Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Syria
  5. U.S. Open
  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Iran
  4. Cuba
  5. Kentucky Derby
 

Springfield, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,634 • Total comments across all topics: 281,913,032

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC