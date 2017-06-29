Illinois Catholic Bishop: No Communio...

Illinois Catholic Bishop: No Communion or Church Funerals for Those in Same-Sex Marriages

Thomas Paprocki, the Roman Catholic bishop of Springfield, Ill., has issued a decree to all the clergy under him to limit the participation of same-sex couples in the church. It includes "necessary guidelines" that instruct clergy to deny Holy Communion and Catholic funeral rites to people in same-sex marriages unless they have repented of the "sin" of being gay.

