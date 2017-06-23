Illinois Catholic bishop decrees no H...

Illinois Catholic bishop decrees no Holy Communion, funerals for same-sex couples

The bishop of the Catholic Diocese of Springfield, Ill., is calling on priests there to deny Holy Communion and even funeral rites to people in same-sex unions unless they show "some signs of repentance" for their relationships before death. The decree by Bishop Thomas Paprocki also said that people "living publicly" in same-sex marriages may not receive the sacrament of confirmation or be admitted to the Rite of Christian Initiation of Adults, a process by which many converts become Catholic, preparing them for baptism and confirmation.

