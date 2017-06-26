IL: Road, Rail, Airport Projects Tota...

IL: Road, Rail, Airport Projects Total More Than $1.7B

June 25--Local elected officials and business representatives carried an infrastructure wish list totaling more than $1.7 billion to Washington, D.C., earlier this month in hopes of enticing federal dollars for road, rail and airport projects. Consolidation of Springfield railroad traffic on a single corridor again led the list for the annual visit with members of the Illinois congressional delegation and federal agency officials.

