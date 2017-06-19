IDNR Urges Public to Leave Fireworks Displays to Those Who Are Licensed and Trained
SPRINGFIELD, IL The Illinois Department of Natural Resources is reminding organizations and individuals sponsoring fireworks displays in Illinois to be sure their fireworks vendor has the required state licenses and certificates issued by the IDNR and the Office of the State Fire Marshal prior to their fireworks show. The Illinois Explosives Act requires that anyone who purchases, possesses, uses, transfers, stores or disposes of explosives, including display fireworks, must have an explosives license and explosives storage certificate issued by the IDNR.
