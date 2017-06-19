IDES: Springfield added 1,400 jobs in...

IDES: Springfield added 1,400 jobs in May

The Illinois Department of Employment Security released today's data by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics and said that the total number of non-farm jobs in the Springfield area increased by 1,400. The increases were in Professional and Business services, Construction, and other services.

