Gwendolyn Brook's 100th birthday celebration
Illinois Secretary of State and State Librarian Jesse White hosted a poetic celebration for Gwendolyn Brooks on what would have been her 100th birthday. The celebration which took place at the Illinois State Library in Springfield featured poetry written by Gwendolyn Brooks and recited by local writers, poets ,artists and performers.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WAND-TV Decatur.
Add your comments below
Springfield Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|anyone needing yard work done??
|May 12
|lomelinolawns
|1
|Child Abduction! Parental Alienation Child Abuse
|Apr '17
|Fathers4Justice
|1
|sucks
|Apr '17
|narc555
|1
|Straight/Curious, Gay Guy Hook Ups in Springfield
|Apr '17
|Kickstand 8
|3
|ICC and the Grain Belt Express
|Apr '17
|Joyce
|2
|Lanphier's new football coach
|Mar '17
|LION
|2
|Krystle Inskip
|Feb '17
|Monty
|1
Find what you want!
Search Springfield Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC