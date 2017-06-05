George Gratton Sr. | 83 | Springfield

George Gratton Sr. | 83 | Springfield

George William Gratton Sr., 83, of Springfield, formerly of Pittsfield passed away Wednesday, May 31, 2017 at St. John's Hospital in Springfield. George was born Feb. 3, 1934 in Pittsfield, a son of Everett Eugene and Hazel Marie Miller Gratton.

