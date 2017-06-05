George Gratton Sr. | 83 | Springfield
George William Gratton Sr., 83, of Springfield, formerly of Pittsfield passed away Wednesday, May 31, 2017 at St. John's Hospital in Springfield. George was born Feb. 3, 1934 in Pittsfield, a son of Everett Eugene and Hazel Marie Miller Gratton.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Pike Press.
Comments
Add your comments below
Springfield Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|anyone needing yard work done??
|May 12
|lomelinolawns
|1
|Child Abduction! Parental Alienation Child Abuse
|Apr '17
|Fathers4Justice
|1
|sucks
|Apr '17
|narc555
|1
|Straight/Curious, Gay Guy Hook Ups in Springfield
|Apr '17
|Kickstand 8
|3
|ICC and the Grain Belt Express
|Apr '17
|Joyce
|2
|Lanphier's new football coach
|Mar '17
|LION
|2
|Krystle Inskip
|Feb '17
|Monty
|1
Find what you want!
Search Springfield Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC