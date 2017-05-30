Free boat safety checks offered in Springfield
Do you enjoy taking your boat out on the lake during warm weather? If so, you're encouraged to attend a free vessel safety check in Springfield this Saturday. The safety checks are being performed by the Land of Lincoln Power Squadron, and will take place at the Lindsey Boat Launch on Lake Springfield from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. Attendees will be able to have their boats checked to make sure they meet all legal requirements.
