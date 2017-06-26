EXCHANGE: Soccer meets golf in 'footgolf' at golf course

In this June 11, 2017 photo, Players retrieve their soccer balls from an enlarged cup cut out in the rough of the golf course during the first day of FootGolf at Bergen Park Golf Course in Springfield, Ill. Footgolf is similar to golf, but instead of a golf ball and club, it involves kicking a soccer ball into a 21-inch wide hole in as few kicks as possible.

