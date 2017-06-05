Driver seriously injured in crash in ...

Driver seriously injured in crash in Randolph County, IL

18 hrs ago

On Monday, June 5, at 9:32 a.m. a 2015 Ford Transport Van and a 2008 Freightliner semi collided on the roadway. Driving the Ford was Brandon C. Gehrig, 41, of Coulterville, Ill.

