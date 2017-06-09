Decatur Police Department Investigati...

Decatur Police Department Investigating Shooting

June 9 - Last night the Decatur Police Department responded to the 1200 block on N. Union St. in reference to shots fired. While responding, two Decatur residents, a 12 year old male and a 21 year old male, showed up at a local Decatur hospital for gunshot wounds.

