Crime Stoppers seeking tips in Springfield robbery

Sangamon County Crime Stoppers is seeking tips to help solve a robbery that happened at a Circle K service station in Springfield on June 3. Springfield police say the robbery happened at the Circle K, located at 3261 Clearlake Avenue, just after 9 p.m. According to the investigation into the robbery, a black male in his late 40s or early 50s implied he had a weapon, took the contents of the cash drawer, and left the business on foot.

