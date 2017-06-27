Crime Stoppers: Dona t be a victim
Springfield police have been taking several reports of burglaries in two areas of Springfield. One area is the neighborhood north and west of Pasfield Park Golf Course, all the way to West Jefferson.
Read more at WYMG-FM Springfield.
