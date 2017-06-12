Council considers residential TIF
Plans for a residential tax increment finance district are advancing in Springfield, though John Stites found his proposal near Hilltop and White Timber Roads getting pushback from Alderwoman Doris Turner. "We're not asking the city to subsidize anything," Stites said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WTAX-AM Springfield.
Comments
Add your comments below
Springfield Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|anyone needing yard work done??
|May '17
|lomelinolawns
|1
|Child Abduction! Parental Alienation Child Abuse
|Apr '17
|Fathers4Justice
|1
|sucks
|Apr '17
|narc555
|1
|Straight/Curious, Gay Guy Hook Ups in Springfield
|Apr '17
|Kickstand 8
|3
|ICC and the Grain Belt Express
|Apr '17
|Joyce
|2
|Lanphier's new football coach
|Mar '17
|LION
|2
|Krystle Inskip
|Feb '17
|Monty
|1
Find what you want!
Search Springfield Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC