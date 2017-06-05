Cooling centers announced during expected heat wave
Anyone who might need respite from the high heat and humidity in Springfield can go to cooling stations, during their regular business hours, that are designated throughout the city. A few of the centers are - Walmart SuperCenter North on Dirksen Parkway and the Walmart SuperCenter West on Freedom Drive are open 24 hours, 7 days a week.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WYMG-FM Springfield.
Add your comments below
Springfield Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|anyone needing yard work done??
|May 12
|lomelinolawns
|1
|Child Abduction! Parental Alienation Child Abuse
|Apr '17
|Fathers4Justice
|1
|sucks
|Apr '17
|narc555
|1
|Straight/Curious, Gay Guy Hook Ups in Springfield
|Apr '17
|Kickstand 8
|3
|ICC and the Grain Belt Express
|Apr '17
|Joyce
|2
|Lanphier's new football coach
|Mar '17
|LION
|2
|Krystle Inskip
|Feb '17
|Monty
|1
Find what you want!
Search Springfield Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC