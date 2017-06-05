Citizen dissatisfied with police, media
Crime's one problem in Springfield, but when citizen James Johnson addressed the most recent city council meeting, he took aim at the city's commercial television station, urging the mayor and aldermen to do something about it. "You cannot let Tee Vee Twenty keep spieling gangs into the ears of our community, because all they're doing is causing fear," James ohnson said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WYMG-FM Springfield.
Add your comments below
Springfield Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|anyone needing yard work done??
|May 12
|lomelinolawns
|1
|Child Abduction! Parental Alienation Child Abuse
|Apr '17
|Fathers4Justice
|1
|sucks
|Apr '17
|narc555
|1
|Straight/Curious, Gay Guy Hook Ups in Springfield
|Apr '17
|Kickstand 8
|3
|ICC and the Grain Belt Express
|Apr '17
|Joyce
|2
|Lanphier's new football coach
|Mar '17
|LION
|2
|Krystle Inskip
|Feb '17
|Monty
|1
Find what you want!
Search Springfield Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC