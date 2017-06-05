Citizen dissatisfied with police, media

Citizen dissatisfied with police, media

Crime's one problem in Springfield, but when citizen James Johnson addressed the most recent city council meeting, he took aim at the city's commercial television station, urging the mayor and aldermen to do something about it. "You cannot let Tee Vee Twenty keep spieling gangs into the ears of our community, because all they're doing is causing fear," James ohnson said.

