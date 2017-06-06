Carillonneurs play the world's larges...

Carillonneurs play the world's largest musical...

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Chicago Reader

It can be lonely at the top-and it almost always is at the top of the monolithic musical instruments known as carillons. On Saturday night in Springfield, Illinois, UIC graduate student Hunter Chase was one of just five people chosen to venture alone to the peak of the 132-foot bell tower in Washington Park to perform at the Rees International Carillon Competition .

Start the conversation, or Read more at Chicago Reader.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Springfield Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
anyone needing yard work done?? May 12 lomelinolawns 1
Child Abduction! Parental Alienation Child Abuse Apr '17 Fathers4Justice 1
sucks Apr '17 narc555 1
Straight/Curious, Gay Guy Hook Ups in Springfield Apr '17 Kickstand 8 3
ICC and the Grain Belt Express Apr '17 Joyce 2
Lanphier's new football coach Mar '17 LION 2
Krystle Inskip Feb '17 Monty 1
See all Springfield Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Springfield Forum Now

Springfield Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Springfield Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. Syria
  3. Iran
  4. China
  5. Notre Dame
  1. Health Care
  2. Microsoft
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. South Korea
 

Springfield, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,053 • Total comments across all topics: 281,592,227

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC