As Lawmakers Fail to Act, Illinois Budget Crisis Drags On
Activists began a 200 mile march from Chicago to Springfield, Illinois protesting the state's budget crisis on May 15, 2017 After nearly two full years of gridlock, the Illinois state legislature appears unlikely to pass a budget for a third straight fiscal year. While politicians fight over budget demands, the state has accrued $14.6 billion in unpaid bills and faces a $6 billion deficit.
