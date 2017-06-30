Arrest in Yingying case

Arrest in Yingying case

FBI Springfield and US Attorney Springfield announce an arrest in the disappearance of Yingying Zhang, a visiting scholar at the Urbana-Champaign campus of the U of I from China last seen June 9 in Urbana. Brendt Christensen, 27, Champaign, is charged with kidnapping.

