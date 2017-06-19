Alexander Hamilton's son was an early...

Alexander Hamilton's son was an early Illinois legislator

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: The Times

Alexander Hamilton, now best known for the Broadway musical that bears his name, lost in an 1804 duel with Vice President Aaron Burr, suffering a fatal gunshot wound on July 12, 1804. Lin-Manuel Miranda was the writer and star of "Hamilton: An American Musical," a smash musical that debuted 2015 on Broadway and won 11 Tony Awards.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Springfield Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Where did the vegetable fruit produce lady go? Jun 16 Hungry1 1
anyone needing yard work done?? May '17 lomelinolawns 1
Child Abduction! Parental Alienation Child Abuse Apr '17 Fathers4Justice 1
sucks Apr '17 narc555 1
Straight/Curious, Gay Guy Hook Ups in Springfield Apr '17 Kickstand 8 3
ICC and the Grain Belt Express Apr '17 Joyce 2
Lanphier's new football coach Mar '17 LION 2
See all Springfield Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Springfield Forum Now

Springfield Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Springfield Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. U.S. Open
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Syria
  1. China
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Cuba
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Hillary Clinton
 

Springfield, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,709 • Total comments across all topics: 281,896,385

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC