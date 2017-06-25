Adam Schenk captures 1st Web.com Tour win at Lincoln Land Charity Championship

Adam Schenk sank a 25-foot putt for birdie on the second playoff hole at the Lincoln Land Charity Championship to win for the first time on the Web.com Tour. The 25-year-old Purdue graduate squandered a chance to win in regulation by making bogey on 18 at Panther Creek Country Club, falling into a four-man playoff with Eric Axley, William Kropp and Kyle Thompson.

