Abraham Lincoln library suspends National Archives search

Officials of the Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library and Museum say the state is suspending a project searching the National Archives for papers written by Abraham Lincoln. Library spokesman Chris Wills said in a statement that the search is on hold while the library focuses on handling 100,000 collected documents and deciding what additional material to gather.

