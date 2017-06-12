Abraham Lincoln library suspends National Archives search
Officials of the Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library and Museum say the state is suspending a project searching the National Archives for papers written by Abraham Lincoln. Library spokesman Chris Wills said in a statement that the search is on hold while the library focuses on handling 100,000 collected documents and deciding what additional material to gather.
