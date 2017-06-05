A new Con Con? Not so fast, says UISa Wheeler
With some discussion now of a Constitutional convention, longtime Statehouse observer Charlie Wheeler says times have changed. The hot-button issues of today, such as abortion, were not nearly as controversial during the drafting of the 1970 Constitution as branch banking, or the voting age.
