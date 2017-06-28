A look at Illinois' budget crisis as impasse nears 3rd year
In this June 28, 2017, file photo, Rep. Barbara Flynn Currie, D-Chicago, center, works on a laptop at her desk on the House floor at the Capitol in Springfield, Ill. Illinois is hours away from entering its third fiscal year without a state budget, territory that could mean some universities won't be able to offer federal financial aid, road construction and Powerball ticket sales will halt and the state's credit rating will be downgraded to "junk."
