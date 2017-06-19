A Chicago Bishop Bans Funeral Rites F...

A Chicago Bishop Bans Funeral Rites For Gays and Questions Baptism For Their Children

Read more: TheDailyBeast.com

In another sign that conservative American bishops oppose the liberal spirit of Pope Francis, a bishop in Illinois issues a hateful decree about same-sex couples and their kids. Bishop Thomas Paprocki of Springfield, Illinois, has just issued a harsh decree about how he wants priests in his diocese outside of Chicago to treat same-sex couples both in life and in death.

