3 monkeys recaptured after escaping cage at Springfield zoo

Officials with the zoo in Springfield say three monkeys were able to get out of their cage and one made it outside zoo grounds before they were recaptured. Henson Robinson Zoo executive director John Wright told The State Journal-Register Monday that the spider monkeys were captured without trouble after about three hours Saturday afternoon.

