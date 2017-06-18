18-year-old graduate pays for college with $25K raffle win
The 18-year-old graduate of Rochester High School in Illinois will use the winning ticket from a Catholic school fundraising raffle to pay for what's not yet covered for her first year at Webster University in suburban St. Louis. The State Journal-Register reports Leonetti was having a graduation party at the Curve Inn when Little Flower Heritage Days Summerfest ticket-sellers came in.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.
Add your comments below
Springfield Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|anyone needing yard work done??
|May 12
|lomelinolawns
|1
|Child Abduction! Parental Alienation Child Abuse
|Apr '17
|Fathers4Justice
|1
|sucks
|Apr '17
|narc555
|1
|Straight/Curious, Gay Guy Hook Ups in Springfield
|Apr '17
|Kickstand 8
|3
|ICC and the Grain Belt Express
|Apr '17
|Joyce
|2
|Lanphier's new football coach
|Mar '17
|LION
|2
|Krystle Inskip
|Feb '17
|Monty
|1
Find what you want!
Search Springfield Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC