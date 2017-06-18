18-year-old graduate pays for college...

18-year-old graduate pays for college with $25K raffle win

The 18-year-old graduate of Rochester High School in Illinois will use the winning ticket from a Catholic school fundraising raffle to pay for what's not yet covered for her first year at Webster University in suburban St. Louis. The State Journal-Register reports Leonetti was having a graduation party at the Curve Inn when Little Flower Heritage Days Summerfest ticket-sellers came in.

