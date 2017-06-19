1 injured in Monday evening shooting ...

1 injured in Monday evening shooting in Springfield

Springfield police say the shooting happened outside of a home in the 2100 block of East Stuart Street at about 7:15 p.m. Springfield Police Lieutenant Christopher Russell tells WAND News that a 21-year-old man was shot multiple times outside of the home, and that the victim has been taken to a nearby hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries. Officers are interviewing witnesses, and continuing to investigate the circumstances of this incident.

