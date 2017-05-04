Winner lotto ticket sold in Springfield

Winner lotto ticket sold in Springfield

The $4.75 million winning ticket was sold Thursday at a Shell Station located at 3300 E. Clear Lake Avenue. The Quick Pick ticket matched all six numbers - 12-18-29-30-31-52.

Springfield, IL

